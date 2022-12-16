Three Off-the-Beaten Track Caribbean Vacation Options

The Caribbean is a region filled with natural bounty, incredible food, and enviable vibes. Endless summer sun and picturesque beaches bring tourists from around the globe looking to escape frigid climates and make lifelong memories. Tourism is the lifeblood of most Caribbean islands – this means that it can get very crowded during tourist season. To sidestep swimming in a mess of bodies, consider avoiding the big boys of the region and instead explore their less heralded neighbors.

Here’s a list of three lesser known, and traveled, Caribbean nations to consider for your next trip.

The Grenadines

The Grenadines – one half of St. Vincent and the Grenadines – is a nature lover’s paradise. While many Caribbean countries march ever-forward toward urbanization, the Grenadines have maintained a relatively unspoiled natural landscape. This emerald in the oasis offers everything from rewarding climbs up the sides of volcanoes, lounging on scenic “black sand beaches,” and some of the best stargazing in the region.

Explore the chain of islands to experience Salt Whistle Bay Beach, which is the best of the all white sand and glass clear water that is patented Caribbean. Also, dive into the waters surrounding Bequia and discover diverse marine life. Or, visit the manmade island called Happy Island, a small island bar that you have to sail to for impeccable vibes from local favorite Janti Ramage.

Grenada

Affectionately known as the “Spice of the Caribbean,” the tiny island of Grenada is known worldwide for its aromatic spices and rich cocoa. Grenada refers to three islands – the island of Grenada itself, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique. Grenada boasts 40 beaches, 15 mesmerizing waterfalls, and a host of dive sights to see the remnants of the region’s rich history of piracy and buccaneering.

Carriacou and Petite Martinique offer an escape from the busier Grenada. Carriacou in particular is known as “the land of the reefs,” highlighting its mesmerizing clear water, perfect for snorkeling and getting up close to the legendary Caribbean reefs.

While you’re on the islands, you’ll have to visit one of the 15 chocolate factories to see master chocolatiers at work and bring back delicious samples for your friends and family back home.

Bonaire

The small island nation of Bonaire is one of the Caribbean’s hidden gems. The Dutch-speaking island is a member of the ABC mini archipelago – alongside Aruba and Curacao – and is the model for sustainable development and renewable energy implementation.

The relaxed, carefree island vibe that we’re so used to seeing in North American and European media is often false when fact-checked… but, not in Bonaire. Its roads do not even have stoplights, as drivers trust each other to drive not only for themselves, but for their fellow motorists.

The island’s extensive natural resource protection guidelines make it one of the premier diving spots, globally. Bonaire is the only certified Blue Destination in the world. This means that the nation has done exemplary work in protecting its share of the ocean while promoting healthy growth, both naturally and within the job sector. For divers, this translates to incredible sites where you can swim with the fishes – all of them.

If you ever tire of diving, the island is easily traversable by foot or vehicle, boasting both natural and manmade sites. At the local Mangrove Center, visitors can take kayak tours under the marvelous plants that provide shelter for countless organisms and naturally filtered water. For a manmade spin, visit Downtown Kralendijk. While a tourist town, the unique color palette feels like a set out of a doll house. Everywhere is vibrant and the shops beckon visitors, saddling them with gifts to return home with a memory of their time in Bonaire.





