fbpx
Jamaica-Trinidad-60-indepdence

Keith Christopher Rowley – Trinidad and Tobago’s Seventh Prime Minister

Jamaica / Trinidad 60
spot_img

Dr. Keith Christopher Rowley is the incumbent prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago. His first tenure as prime minister began in September 2015, and he was re-elected for a second term on August 10, 2020.

He has led the People’s National Movement (PNM) since May 2010 and served as Leader of the Opposition from 2010 to 2015. Rowley has also served as a member of the House of Representatives for Diego Martin West since 1991.

Rowley led the People’s National Movement in the September 2015 general election. His party secured 23 of 41 seats in the House of Representatives to form the government, defeating the previous People’s Partnership coalition government. On  September 9, 2015, Rowley was sworn in as Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago by President Anthony Carmona.

A volcanologist who obtained his doctorate in geology, Rowley is credited for reviving the local natural gas sector and laying the groundwork for further oil and gas exploration, the largest economic sector of Trinidad and Tobago.

With the nation’s economy challenged by sharp decline in oil prices since 2019 and the recent health and economic challenges presented by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Rowley called a general election in July for August 10.

Despite a strong challenge from the United National Congress, UNC led by Kamla Persad-Bissessar, the PNM won by three seats, and Rowley was sworn in for a second term on August 19. The 70-year-old prime minister subsequently announced this would be his final term as leader of the PNM and as prime minister, as he plans to retire at the end of his term.

 

spot_img

Other Leaders

Jamaica / Trinidad 60

Kamla Persad-Bissessar SC MP – Trinidad & Tobago’s sixth and only female Prime Minister

Kamla Persad-Bissessar, often referred to by her initials KPB, is...
Jamaica / Trinidad 60

Dr. Basdeo Panday – The Fifth Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago,

Dr. Basdeo Panday, a Trinidadian lawyer, politician, trade unionist, economist, actor,...
Jamaica / Trinidad 60

Patrick Augustus Mervyn Manning, The Fourth Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago

Patrick Manning, the fourth prime minister of Trinidad and...
Jamaica / Trinidad 60

Arthur Napoleon Raymond Robinson, SC OCC TC The 3rd Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago

Known as A.N.R. or “Ray” Robinson, Arthur Napoleon Raymond Robinson was Trinidad...
Jamaica / Trinidad 60

George Michael Chambers, ORTT – Trinidad and Tobago’s Second Prime Minister

On March 30, days after the death of Prime...
Jamaica / Trinidad 60

Trinidad and Tobago Prime Ministers Since 1962 The First Dr. Eric Williams TC, CH

Dr. Eric Eustace Williams often hailed as the Father of...

Deon Hemmings-McCatty set the stage 

Deon Marie Hemmings-McCatty, by virtue of being the first Jamaican woman to win an Olympic Games gold medal, has well and truly cemented her...
Read more

Kamla Persad-Bissessar SC MP – Trinidad & Tobago’s sixth and only female Prime Minister

Kamla Persad-Bissessar, often referred to by her initials KPB, is a lawyer and politician who was the sixth prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago from May 26, 2010,...
Read more

Dr. Basdeo Panday – The Fifth Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago,

Dr. Basdeo Panday, a Trinidadian lawyer, politician, trade unionist, economist, actor, and civil servant, served as the fifth prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago from 1995 to 2001....
Read more

Patrick Augustus Mervyn Manning, The Fourth Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago

Patrick Manning, the fourth prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago, served three terms, second only to Dr. Eric Williams, Trinidad’s longest-serving prime minister.  Manning’s...
Read more

Arthur Napoleon Raymond Robinson, SC OCC TC The 3rd Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago

Known as A.N.R. or “Ray” Robinson, Arthur Napoleon Raymond Robinson was Trinidad and Tobago’s third prime minister, serving from December 18, 1986, to December 17, 1991. He is...
Read more

George Michael Chambers, ORTT – Trinidad and Tobago’s Second Prime Minister

On March 30, days after the death of Prime Minister Eric Williams, George Chambers, then one of the deputy leaders of the People’s National...
Read more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Deon Hemmings-McCatty set the stage

Deon Hemmings-McCatty set the stage 

Click here to view
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
Skip to content