PAHO issues measles alert amid rising cases in the Americas

measles
By Sheri-kae McLeod

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has issued an urgent epidemiological alert following a sharp increase in measles cases across the Americas, including concerns for Caribbean nations with vulnerable populations.

As of February 21, 2025, a total of 268 confirmed measles cases, including one death, have been reported in Argentina, Canada, Mexico, and the United States—marking a significant rise compared to the 60 cases recorded during the same period in 2024.

This spike comes despite the region being reverified as measles-free in 2024, underscoring the persistent threat posed by the disease. The risk of reintroduction remains high due to the global circulation of the virus and the movement of travelers. In 2025, 69% of the confirmed cases were among individuals older than five years, highlighting gaps in vaccination coverage, particularly among adolescents and young adults. In 2024, 63% of the confirmed measles cases in the Americas involved unvaccinated individuals.

For the Caribbean, this situation is especially alarming given the region’s heavy reliance on tourism and frequent international travel, which heightens the risk of imported cases. PAHO’s alert serves as a crucial warning for Caribbean nations to strengthen their immunization programs and surveillance systems to prevent potential outbreaks. In densely populated Caribbean territories, where healthcare resources can be limited, a widespread outbreak could have severe public health implications.

Vaccination gaps pose a threat

PAHO has called on all countries and territories in the Americas, including the Caribbean, to intensify vaccination campaigns and bolster epidemiological surveillance to contain potential outbreaks. The organization emphasizes the importance of maintaining at least 95% vaccination coverage with two doses of the MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine, with a focus on reaching unvaccinated children and young adults.

Efforts to close immunity gaps are critical in the Caribbean, where vaccination coverage has fluctuated due to disruptions caused by hurricanes, limited healthcare access in remote islands, and vaccine hesitancy in some communities. Last year, a total of 17,887 suspected measles cases were reported in the Americas, of which 464 were confirmed. PAHO’s recommendations include targeted vaccination drives in high-risk areas, particularly in countries with low coverage rates.

Complicating the situation further is the similarity of measles symptoms to other mosquito-borne diseases prevalent in the Caribbean, such as dengue and chikungunya. This can lead to delays in diagnosis and containment. PAHO is urging healthcare providers in the region to enhance surveillance and laboratory testing to accurately identify measles cases.

