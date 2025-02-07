Issa Trust Foundation brings US medical team to train neonatal nurses in Jamaica

From February 28 to March 14, 2025, the Issa Trust Foundation will lead a specialized neonatal training mission in Jamaica, aimed at improving care for premature and critically ill newborns.

The Neonatal Nurses Essential Training and Skills Program will be conducted by a team of doctors and nurses from Connecticut Children’s Hospital, under the leadership of Dr. Naveed Hussain. The initiative will be carried out in partnership with Dr. Samantha Walker at Victoria Jubilee Hospital, Jamaica’s largest maternity hospital, with additional support from the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA).

With a shortage of specialized neonatal nurses, many premature and sick newborns in Jamaica remain at risk, prompting this collaborative effort to provide critical training. The program will focus on Victoria Jubilee Hospital, which serves as the main referral center for severely ill neonates across the island, particularly those transferred from hospitals in Savanna-la-Mar and St. Ann’s Bay, where critical care resources are limited.

Diane Pollard, President of the Issa Trust Foundation, emphasized the foundation’s impact on neonatal care in Jamaica, stating, “The Issa Trust Foundation changed the landscape of neonatal care in Jamaica by equipping St. Ann’s Bay and Annotto Bay hospitals with critical care resources and training, saving countless newborn lives and lowering mortality rates by 40%.”

The mission underscores the foundation’s ongoing commitment to strengthening Jamaica’s healthcare infrastructure and ensuring that newborns receive life-saving care.