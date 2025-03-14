Barbados to host 69th CARPHA Health Research Conference focused on mental health

Barbados will host the 69th Annual Health Research Conference of the Trinidad-based Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) from May 7 to 9, with a focus on mental health challenges in the region.

Themed “Mental Health: The Hidden Pandemic,” the event will bring together researchers, policymakers, and health professionals from the Caribbean and beyond to discuss the increasing prevalence of mental health disorders.

Barbados’ Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Kenneth George, highlighted the significant rise in mental health cases, particularly among younger individuals, since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. He noted a 100 percent increase in the number of people seeking mental health services and pointed to a concerning rise in Alzheimer’s and neurocognitive diseases among older adults. By age 80, over half of the elderly population is affected, with the figure rising to 70 percent by age 85.

Dr. George emphasized that this trend is not unique to Barbados but is evident across the region. He underscored the need for strategic interventions to reach younger populations, noting that traditional healthcare delivery methods may not be as effective. To address this, Barbados is working with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) to finalize an Adolescent Policy aimed at improving mental health services for young people.

CARPHA’s Executive Director, Lisa Indar, noted that youth participation will be a key focus of the conference. The agency plans to collaborate with youth organizations to ensure young people have a platform to share their perspectives and contribute to policy discussions on mental health. She stressed the importance of understanding how different life circumstances impact youth mental health compared to older populations.

CARPHA stated that this year’s conference will serve as a hub for presenting groundbreaking research and clinical findings that can influence public health policies. It will also facilitate mentorship, partnerships, and collaboration among health professionals. Additionally, ahead of the conference, Caribbean chief medical officers will convene to address pressing public health issues in the region.