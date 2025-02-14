Apotex grants $726,000 to support maternal health in Broward County

Canadian-based generic drug manufacturer Apotex Inc. has announced a major grant to the Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Coalition of Broward County (HMHB/Broward) through its Apotex Global Health Access Fund.

The grant, amounting to $242,000 annually for three years—totaling over $726,000—will fund The Mahogany Project, a vital initiative supporting high-risk pregnant women in underserved communities throughout Broward County.

A check presentation ceremony was held on Thursday, February 13, in Lauderhill, Florida, reaffirming Apotex’s commitment to advancing maternal health and addressing healthcare disparities.

“I am super excited about the impact this funding will have on local communities,” said Christine Baeder, President of Apotex USA. “We are happy to give to local agencies where we can see positive outcomes through our donations and volunteerism. This underscores our commitment to addressing health inequities. By investing in organizations that prioritize maternal health, we are making a tangible impact where it is needed most.”

The Mahogany Project provides expectant mothers with essential health education, empowering them to monitor their well-being and improve birth outcomes. The program also offers parenting education to help mothers care for their newborns while addressing the social determinants of health that disproportionately affect underserved populations.

“Thanks to Apotex’s generosity, Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies is able to reach more families in Broward County to ensure a decrease in maternal and infant mortality,” said Dawn Liberta, Executive Director of HMHB/Broward. “With this support, we can continue our mission of ensuring that every mother and baby has access to the healthcare resources they need for a healthy start. It will go a long way to sustain the zero infant mortality rate that we have enjoyed these past four years.”

The Apotex Global Health Access Fund was launched to address disparities in healthcare access and health literacy. In its first year, the fund is distributing $1 million annually to maternal health programs in Canada, the United States, India, and Mexico. HMHB/Broward is the first U.S. recipient of the fund, following the Rexdale Community Health Centre in Toronto as the inaugural grant awardee.

For more information about The Mahogany Project, visit https://hmhbbroward.org/mahogany.