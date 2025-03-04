Tyla drops music video for ‘Push 2 Start’ remix featuring Sean Paul

Grammy Award-winning global star Tyla has just released the official music video for the remix of her breakout single, “Push 2 Start,” featuring the legendary dancehall artist Sean Paul.

The track, which is part of the deluxe edition of her debut album TYLA+, has been making waves on the charts, currently holding the #1 spot for 10 consecutive weeks on the Billboard US Afrobeats Songs Chart and securing a spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

The visually stunning music video, co-directed by Tyla and Taylor Fauntleroy, brings a fresh, high-energy take on the hit single, combining vibrant aesthetics with infectious choreography. Fans can watch the new video on streaming platforms now.

Notably, this isn’t the first time Tyla has collaborated with a Jamaican artist. In 2024, she released “Jump” with Skillibeng and American rapper Gunna. The track achieved a silver certification from the British Phonographic Industry (BPI).

This latest release is just one highlight in what’s shaping up to be a monumental year for Tyla. Next month, she is set to perform at the Billboard Women In Music Awards, where she will also receive the prestigious Impact Award for her remarkable influence on the global music scene.

Tyla’s summer is already packed with high-profile festival performances, including Coachella in April and Governors Ball and Bonnaroo in June. Her unstoppable rise continues to fuel her historic journey, leaving fans eager to see what she does next.

With her powerful vocals, genre-blending sound, and undeniable star power, Tyla’s latest project further cements her status as one of the most exciting artists in the industry today.