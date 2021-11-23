Top Three 2021 releases From Shane O

Rushain McDonald’s clever and strategic songwriting prowess, birthed him an entire career as the bonafide dancehall star known professionally as Shane O. His list of memorable hits since 2004, has earned him the respect as one of Jamaica’s best lyrical talents.

Confident in his delivery, Shane O has managed to capture a loyal fan base who grew with him through periods when his musical presence wasn’t prominently felt.

True to his craft, the Red Hills Road native has never disappointed his listeners and continues to wow music lovers with his intricately woven wordplay whenever he puts pen to paper.

These top three recent releases will keep you attuned to the singjay’s versatile catalog.

Number 3 – We Alright

In his latest release to date, Shane O explores a ‘trap-hall’ rhythm. Boastful in its composition, ‘We Alright’ reflects stardom, success, luxury and self-flattery; after experiencing a poverty-ridden life of hardship. The catchy, easy-to-like flow will have the listener pressing repeat with the reflex action of including the track as a favorite on your playlist.

Number 2 – Psalm 23

Prayers are powerful and in ‘Psalm 23’ the songwriting extraordinaire introduces a method used to connect with the most high. This hip-hop-fused, dancehall banger even celebrates friends who have been loyal from the beginning. As usual, Shane O’s delivery exudes versatility in this highly-rated release from April of this year.

Number 1 – On and Off Loyalty

‘On and Off Loyalty’ tells the story of persons in our lives who are only loyal to us at their convenience. These fickle characters send mixed signals and leave us feeling unsure of their true intentions, which leads to not trusting them. Shane O’s melodic presence, coupled with beautiful backing harmony, makes this June release unforgettable.

Add these tracks from Shane O to your weekend playlists for that conscious and meditational, dancehall chill vibe.