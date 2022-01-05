Top Five Most Streamed Reggae/Dancehall Artists on Audiomack 2021

Popular youth-driven, on-demand music streaming site Audiomack has revealed the top five most-streamed reggae/dancehall artists on their platform for 2021.

On December 31, Audiomack’s Twitter account updated its followers with the latest names of those who are being streamed in heavy droves on their platform.

Labeled as one of the hottest artists in dancehall for 2021, Skillibeng tops the list of five most-streamed artists of 2021 on Audiomack, shooting above the Unruly Camp’s Popcaan, who grabbed second place on the popular list.

- Advertisement -

Popcaan’s album ‘Fixtape’, released in 2020, according to data from Billboard’s sales tracker MRC Data, shows he acquired 34,000 units in total consumption from sales and streaming in the US for FIXTAPE during 2021, while Alkaline who comes in at number 3 on Audiomack’s list saw 17,000 total units with Top Prize during the same year. Alkaline topped Spotify streams in Jamaica last year, since the platform introduced its services to the Jamaican market.

Fourth place goes to the recently baptized Jahmiel, who continues to hold firm amidst the heavy demand for brash and violent lyrics in the genre.

The fifth most-streamed artist on Audiomack for 2021 is Masicka. His highly anticipated debut album ‘438’ landed at number 2 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart and is being described as “engaging and wide-ranging both conceptually and sonically” since its release on December 3 of last year.