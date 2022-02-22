Tommy Lee Sparta Hospitalized After Prison Altercation

Jamaican dancehall artiste, Tommy Lee Sparta is now receiving treatment at the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) for injuries he sustained during an altercation with Correctional Officers at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre in Downtown, Kingston.

According to the Department of Correctional Services, Tommy Lee threw his breakfast at a Staff Officer after refusing to re-enter his cell following the distribution of breakfast. The artiste was subdued by the officer where they both sustained injuries. Tommy Lee was taken to the Medical Orderly at the institution and was later transferred to KPH for further treatment.

Born Leeroy Russel, Tommy Lee has been incarcerated for over a year after he was sentenced to three years for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

- Advertisement -

He received a three-year sentence for illegal possession of a firearm charge and a two-year sentence on the ammunition charge. The sentences will run concurrently.

Tommy Lee has been in custody following his arrest in December 2020 by members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force after a Toyota Mark X motor car in which he was traveling was intercepted on Holborn Road, St. Andrew.

Russel was searched, and a 9mm pistol with 18 rounds of ammunition was found in his waistband.

The ‘Blessings’ artiste conviction follows several run-ins with the law over the past 6 years.

His popular songs include Under Vibes, Spartan Soldier, Rich Badness, Spartan Angel and most recently, Protocol featuring Skeng.