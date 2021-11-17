Teejay Trends With ‘Escobar’ On YouTube

Dancehall star Teejay’s new song and video ‘Escobar’ is now trending at number six on YouTube in Jamaica. The recent release of the video on November 5, has garnered views upwards of five hundred thousand and counting.

The motivational song which is designed to inspire the youths from garrison communities to aim high and seek wealth, has matching visuals that depict material outcomes from such pursuits.

The production comes courtesy of his label Top Braff Music. The Montego Bay native melodically sings; “Promise miself seh poor mi nah dead”, echoing as a personal message he shares in his track.

One popular YouTube user commented, “Teejay is in a different league of his own.” Another agreed saying, “I’m crying right now this song is powerful, Teejay is beyond his own league man, di general talented yffffff.”

The video’s release comes on the heels of his Verzuz ICONZ concert performance, held at the Barclays Center in New York, with the iconic dancehall deejay Super Cat as the headline act.

The artist, whose real name is Timoy Jones, has expressed gratitude and feeling “great” in a recent interview about his international performances, and the upcoming release of his 2022 album ‘Rags To Riches’.

Recent releases from the 27-year-old include, ‘Trust’ and ‘Best Life’ in 2021, and his 2018 mega-hit ‘Bubble Yuh Body’, which remains his most popular hit to date.

Watch the ‘Escobar’ video here on YouTube