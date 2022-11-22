Sweet Treats for Carnival in Jamaica 2023

Two of Jamaica’s carnival bands, Xodus and Bacchanal Jamaica have joined forces for Carnival in Jamaica next year. The unison will make Xodus, already Jamaica’s biggest band even, stronger with the experience and knowledge of the 22-year-old Bacchanal.

The partnership came to life on Saturday, November 19 at Xodus Sweet Treats Band Launch where they showcased the costumes for 2023, including those from Bacchanal designers.

As promised, the event left carnival revellers with a sugar rush with eighteen sections shown on the night. The 15 designers are from Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, and Florida. With captivating names, patrons’ senses were tantalized with the costumes.

Sweet Hearts and Milkshake by Shawn Dhanraj; Icebreakers by Alejandro Gomez; Red Whine by Anna Guthrie; Tutti Fruitti by Lila Nikole; Candy Apple by Fon Rose; Sprinkles by Solange Govia of Carnival by Aria; Hard Candy by Shanel Gomes; Juici Fruit and Dulche by Marie Collette; Icy and Honey Dew by Jessica Campbell; Red Velvet and Licorice by David Dewer; Jollie Lollie by Tashanna Hutchinson and Patrice Regis; Pop Rocks by Tracy Boyce of Krave the Band; and Cotton Candy and Skittles which came from designers Ashley Miller and Sherice Dixon, who both presented main stage carnival costumes for the first time.

Bacchanal’s three specific sections are Icebreakers, Skittles and Jollie Lollie, under their brand.

The sexy and bold costumes were quite feminine, not to mention eye-catching. Male masqueraders have the option to purchase T-shirts and shorts but it’s not clear whether costumes were made specifically for males.

Xodus and Bacchanal collaboration will continue throughout the carnival season by supporting each other’s events.

Carnival in Jamaica promises to be bigger and better than before. With DJs and artistes from all over the Caribbean, onlookers can look forward to a display of 6,000 costumed revellers on Sunday, April 16, 2023.