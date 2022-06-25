Jamaica Carnival checklist

It’s carnival season in Jamaica!

In Jamaica, carnival has become a staple with patrons clad in brightly colored costumes parading on the road dancing to a mixture of soca and dancehall music.

When it comes to carnival, there are a few things that you should know. To help you on your journey, here’s the ultimate carnival checklist.

- Advertisement -

Jamaica Flag

It’s Jamaica and you know you have to represent. You will want everyone to know that part of what you celebrate at carnival is all the awesomeness that is packed in the little island of Jamaica.

Sunblock

- Advertisement -

It’s Jamaica and you know it’s a tropical climate. Carnival is an all-day outdoor event and sunblock is a must have to protect your skin from overexposure to UV rays that can cause wrinkling.

Stockings

Stockings, especially the nude ones, are a must have for the ladies during carnival season. The demand for stockings is high so ensure you cop yours from early.

Glitter and Sparkles

What is carnival without glitter and sparkles on the road? This is what carnival makeup is all about. Ensure you set your makeup appointment early or ensure you have enough time to get glammed up for the big day.

Comfortable Footwear

A full day of jumping and dancing definitely needs comfortable shoes. Most people opt for either boots or sneakers, but whatever you choose ensure that it works well for your feet. You wouldn’t want to wear shoes that spell hell for your feet.

Waterproof Satchels

What many people forget during the carnival season is that there will be an abundance of water while partying, and your phones will need protection from all that liquid. So, ensure you have a waterproof satchel for your phone.

Rags

Once you hear the soca music you will start jumping! A rag is a must have at carnival to wave when you hear the sounds of your favorite soca songs. Not only that, but carnival is also an entire day affair that leaves you sweating, so a rag will come in pretty handy for practical purposes.

Antiperspirant

Think about it. You’re jumping and working up a sweat all day. Do you want to be the grinning reveler whose highly charged armpits render other revelers speechless, sightless, and senseless for a little bit? Ensure you pack back-up anti-perspirant – just in case yours expires. You don’t want to turn someone’s reveling experience into something rather unpleasant.