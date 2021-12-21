“Silent Night” Still the Most Popular Christmas Carol

With the airwaves resonating with Christmas songs and music, National Weekly conducted a survey among Caribbean Americans in South Florida to determine what is their most popular Christmas carol.

As it did when a similar survey was conducted in 2019 and 2013, the results show that the carol “Silent Night” is still the most popular Christmas Carol. Caribbean-Americans also prefer the cover done by the ‘Temptations”.

The order of the ten most popular Christmas songs and Carols popularity are:

Silent Night – 23 percent

O Holy Night – 20 percent

The Christmas Song – 10 percent

This Christmas – 9 percent

Mary’s Boy Child – 7 percent

Away In a Manger – 6 percent

O Little Town of Bethlehem – 6 percent

Jingle Bells – 6 percent

White Christmas – 5 percent

I’ll be home for Christmas – 5 percent

O Come All Ye Faithful – 3 percent

The other songs and carols just missing the top ten are “Little Drummer Boy,” “Joy to The World” and “I saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus.”