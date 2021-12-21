“Silent Night” Still the Most Popular Christmas Carol

With the airwaves resonating with Christmas songs and music, National Weekly conducted a survey among Caribbean Americans in South Florida to determine what is their most popular Christmas carol.
As it did when a similar survey was conducted in 2019 and 2013, the results show that the carol “Silent Night” is still the most popular Christmas Carol. Caribbean-Americans also prefer the cover done by the ‘Temptations”.
The order of the ten most popular Christmas songs and Carols popularity are:
Silent Night – 23 percent
O Holy Night – 20 percent
The Christmas Song – 10 percent
This Christmas – 9 percent
Mary’s Boy Child – 7 percent
Away In a Manger – 6 percent
O Little Town of Bethlehem – 6 percent
Jingle Bells – 6 percent
White Christmas – 5 percent
I’ll be home for Christmas – 5 percent
O Come All Ye Faithful – 3 percent
The other songs and carols just missing the top ten are “Little Drummer Boy,” “Joy to The World” and “I saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus.”