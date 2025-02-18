Entertainment

Shenseea wins MOBO Award for Best Caribbean Music Act

shenseea
Shenseea.
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Dancehall artist Shenseea won her second MOBO Award on Tuesday, taking home the Best Caribbean Music Act honor at the annual ceremony in Newcastle, England.

Shenseea beat out fellow nominees Spice, Popcaan, YG Marley, Valiant, and Skillibeng for the award, which was introduced in 2022 as a successor to the longstanding Best Reggae Act category.

Dancehall icon Vybz Kartel was also recognized at the event, receiving the Impact Award. This year’s ceremony, held at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on Feb. 18, marked the first time the MOBO Awards took place in the northern UK city.

The MOBO (Music of Black Origin) Awards, founded by Kanya King and Andy Ruffell, celebrate achievements in genres including hip-hop, grime, R&B, reggae, jazz, gospel, and Afrobeats. Shenseea previously won Best Reggae Act in 2021, making history as the first female winner in that category, which was established in 1996.

Shenseea released her second album, “Never Gets Late Here,” on May 24. The 14-track project features collaborations with Coi Leray, Wizkid, Anitta, Masicka, and Di Genius. It was nominated for Best Reggae Album at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

More Stories

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Guyana’s Gold Cup dreams shift abroad as home match moves to Barbados

Guyana’s Gold Cup dreams shift abroad as home match moves to...

Skip to content