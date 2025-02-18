Shenseea wins MOBO Award for Best Caribbean Music Act

Dancehall artist Shenseea won her second MOBO Award on Tuesday, taking home the Best Caribbean Music Act honor at the annual ceremony in Newcastle, England.

Shenseea beat out fellow nominees Spice, Popcaan, YG Marley, Valiant, and Skillibeng for the award, which was introduced in 2022 as a successor to the longstanding Best Reggae Act category.

Dancehall icon Vybz Kartel was also recognized at the event, receiving the Impact Award. This year’s ceremony, held at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on Feb. 18, marked the first time the MOBO Awards took place in the northern UK city.

The MOBO (Music of Black Origin) Awards, founded by Kanya King and Andy Ruffell, celebrate achievements in genres including hip-hop, grime, R&B, reggae, jazz, gospel, and Afrobeats. Shenseea previously won Best Reggae Act in 2021, making history as the first female winner in that category, which was established in 1996.

Shenseea released her second album, “Never Gets Late Here,” on May 24. The 14-track project features collaborations with Coi Leray, Wizkid, Anitta, Masicka, and Di Genius. It was nominated for Best Reggae Album at the 2025 Grammy Awards.