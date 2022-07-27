Shenseea Nominated for MTV VMA Award

International dancehall star Shenseea has become the first Jamaican female artiste to be nominated for an MTV VMA Award.

Shenseea is nominated for PUSH performance of the year for her performance of her single ‘R U That,’ which features rapper 21 Savage. The MTV PUSH platform highlights breakout artistes and features exclusive performances, interviews, and personalized content.

Shenseea’s PUSH performance aired on MTV in March 2022.

The only other Jamaican artiste to ever be nominated for an MTV VMA Award is Sean Paul.

Other nominees in the Best PUSH Performance category include Griff, Remi Wolf, Nessa Barrett, SEVENTEEN, Mae Muller, GAYLE, Omar Apollo, Wet Leg, Muni Long and Doechii.

‘R U That’ is just one of the singles off Shenseea’s debut album, ALPHA, which was released in March and debuted at number 2 on the Billboard Reggae Chart.

The album also features the lead single “Lick” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, as well as features from Offset, Tyga, Sean Paul, Beenie Man, and more.

Since bursting on the scene in 2015, Shenseea has had a meteoric rise to fame and is now one of the leading ladies in dancehall, with a massive international following.

She has amassed more than 600 million music video views, 12 million social media followers, and three million monthly listeners on Spotify since the start of her career.

In 2019, she was crowned Billboard’s “Fastest Rising Dancehall Artiste;” and in February 2022, she was named an Apple Up Next artiste.

She also signed with Interscope Records in 2019, becoming the label’s first dancehall signing. Since signing with the major US record label, Shenseea has collaborated with a vast array of artistes from different genres such as Megan Thee Stallion, Young Thug, Shaggy, Sean Paul, Kanye West, and Christina Aguilera, Santigold, Masego, and many more.

In 2021, she was featured on Kanye West’s Donda album on the songs “Pure Souls” alongside Roddy Ricch, and “Ok Pt 2” with Rooga. For her collaborations on West’s album, Shenseea received an Album of the Year nomination as a featured artiste, at the 64th Grammy Awards. She also won Best Reggae Act at the 20