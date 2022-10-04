Sabrina Francis Learns to Love

Pushing her style and creativity to another level, Sabrina Francis has released a new single called Learn To Love.

Reflecting on her Caribbean roots, Sabrina Francis writes from the inspiration of her childhood on the island of Grenada. ‘Learn To Love’ is Sabrina’s most vulnerable release yet, written about her move from Grenada and all that she left behind.

Embracing and growing from these difficult experiences, Sabrina believes that if you stay positive you can learn to love life’s obstacles and the new situations in which you are placed.

“Learn to Love’ is my most recent release, a song about embracing a major change in my life, which leaving my home with part of my family in hopes of something better. I collaborated with a Nigerian producer; Dennis Hope Yasso aka “Deeyasso.” I wrote the song at our studio in Grenada. And he worked on the music at his studio in Nigeria. Oh, the wonders of the world wide web. Love. It.”

Music is Sabrina’s outlet and has been the most useful tool in her survival so far, so it comes as no surprise that the talented singer would write about things that happen in her daily life, it’s a part of her creativity.

“Music is my outlet. It’s been the most useful tool for my survival so far. So as life happens, I write about it. Some things become songs while others just remain in my song book for my eyes only. Sometimes I go with these ideas to my producer (Dieter), while other times, I would go to the studio empty handed and say, “play something” and I write a song to whatever he plays. It’s good practice.”

Change is inevitable and that’s what Sabrina wants her fans to know and to embrace change as it comes. Change is something that we all need, sometimes it’s not. However, it is necessary sometimes to push our boundaries and make us evolve and be better. A lesson that will carry you through life.

Sabrina has been making moves in the entertainment industry. She recently collaborated with a Nigerian producer “Mystro Sugar,” who also produced “Somebody’s Son” by Tiwa Savage and Brandy. Her next single “Call Me” is from that project and she is really excited to sharing the new songs.

Staying consistent with her releases is a main objective of Sabrina. The singer has a lot planned in the coming months.

“I have a special show coming up at Bush Hall in London on the 27th of October, where I’ll also be launching my upcoming single “Call Me”. I plan to remain consistent with my releases. And I have lots planned.”