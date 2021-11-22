Rygin King’s ‘7 Fall Many Rise’ Trending On YouTube Jamaica

The music video for Rygin King’s song, ‘7 Fall Many Rise’ has been trending on Youtube, at the number three spot, since its release on November 15th.

The video, which Rygin King has dedicated to his fans, has over seven hundred thousand views since its debut, with thousands of comments from fans who have expressed emotional connections with the song.

Crush Road Music commented, “Rygin King never disappoints, another hit.” While Tijay Campbell shared, “Am I the only one who gets teary-eyed listening to this masterpiece… Rygin this is a well-delivered and passionate song. I feel your pain through your vocals, 7 Fall Many Rise.”

Throughout the video, Rygin King, born Matthew Smith, remains notably seated in all the scenes. His fellow Montegonian musical colleague, popular artist Squash makes a cameo seated close to him as he emotionally sings, “Mi have many flaws, mi dash weh pride, seven fall and many rise, man rise.”

The deeply-felt track also speaks of the deejay contemplating suicide after being “hurt”, assumably by attackers who last year injured him with gunshot wounds. He also sings of always being loaded and protected with his own personal firearm.

“7 Fall Many Rise” comes three weeks after his music video for ‘Whine fi Mi”, also released via his YouTube channel.