Reggae artist Bugle: Grounded in passion and authenticity

With a remarkable catalog of hits spanning over a decade, reggae artist Bugle stands as a testament to talent, perseverance, and authenticity in the ever-evolving landscape of reggae and dancehall music.

Known for his thought-provoking social commentary and infectious melodies, Bugle has crafted timeless tracks such as Journeys, What Have I Done to You, Pearly Gate, Nuh Compatible, and Infidelity, solidifying his place as one of reggae’s musical maestros.

Bugle’s passion for music began early. As a primary school student, he found solace and joy in music. “I just always had a natural love for music. It’s always been my go-to; I can rely on music to take me out of any stressful situation,” he shared.

Inspired by his brother, the only other family member with a serious interest in music, Bugle immersed himself in radio and cassette tapes. “Them time deh we had a lot of music on cassette tape, and I knew the tapes from start to finish—I can recite them,” he recalled. His early influences included reggae greats Papa San and Stitchie. “Because I listened to them so much, it would be my lyrics but always their melody,” he explained.

At 17, Bugle left Portland Parish for Kingston to pursue his musical dreams, a move that marked an evolution in his lyrical content. “The lyrics change now because you’re seeing different things in your surroundings. You’re going to write about what you see happening,” he said.

- Advertisement -

During his early years in Portland, his admiration for Stitchie earned him the affectionate nickname “Country Stitchie.” However, listening to Sizzla Kalonji’s groundbreaking album Da Real Ting inspired him to shift from hardcore dancehall to conscious music. “Starting to listen to Sizzla gave me a different perspective on life. It made me want to do music with a message and melody,” he noted.

Bugle’s upbringing in the church contributed to the depth of his music, relaying messages of hope, resilience, and social consciousness. Staying true to himself and his authentic sound remains a cornerstone of his approach to music. “I believe in authenticity and staying true to music that comes from my heart. All my music sounds exactly like Bugle—when you hear the verse, it sounds like Bugle,” he emphasized.

In late 2024, Bugle released his latest album, Apex, a project that showcases his growth and versatility. The album features an impressive lineup of collaborations, including Buju Banton, Damian “Junior Gong” Marley, Capleton, Maxi Priest, Barrington Levy, Tifa, Military Man, and others. “Me excited bout every song on the album, but the feature with Buju Banton and Damian Marley is something almost impossible—you can’t pay for that collab. Thank You Lord was the song that made me know I was a loved artiste,” he shared.

Holding immense respect for his peers, including Buju Banton, Capleton, and Bounty Killer, Bugle recently graced the stage at Intimate, the January concert headlined by Buju Banton and Beres Hammond. His performance was a refreshing reminder of his extensive catalog.

As the music landscape evolves, Bugle remains an advocate for traditional forms of media. “Many young artistes feel like radio is no longer important, but radio still a do it. It’s not just TikTok and social media doing it. It still counts to put out radio-friendly music,” he affirmed.

When asked what he would do if not for music, Bugle revealed his love for farming. “I would probably be one of the biggest farmers in Jamaica. You would be getting all your yellow yam and coffee from me,” he joked. He also has a surprising background in fashion design, a skill he mastered in response to his father’s skepticism about music as a career. Additionally, Bugle enjoys cooking and could see himself as a chef.

Bugle’s advice for upcoming artists is simple yet profound: “Be yourself.” As he continues to inspire with his music and message, his legacy as an ambassador of reggae remains firmly rooted.