Queen Ifrica Puts Reggae Spin on Nina Simone’s “Four Women”

Queen Ifrica embodies the high priestess through her visuals, reminding us of the royal embodiment of black women and the struggle for survival and equality with her soulful, reggae cover of Nina Simone’s “Four Women.”

The visuals for “Four Women,” produced by Grammy award-winning artist and producer Stephen Marley, will warm the hearts of music fans all over the world.

Directed by Extreme Arts, Queen Ifrica naturally personifies Nina Simone through royal images that reflect the many forms of our black women.

“I was able to channel Nina Simone because I am connected to the four women mentioned throughout the song “Four Women,” Queen Ifrica stated in a press release.

“It was very exciting working with people I am familiar with within the form of the band. Young vibrant people such as the directors of the video Extreme Arts was a perfect match. Also, the communication from Ghetto Youths International team and Stephen Marley made the process easy.”

As women face gender-based violence, financial oppression, racial stereotypes in society, and the damaging legacy of slavery, the resurgence of the single “Four Women” is appropriate.

The original song, “Wild Is the Wind,” was released in 1966 on Simone’s “Wild Is the Wind” album and spoke to a similar struggle that women in our society face today.

Ifrica has always been known for advocating to end violence against women in songs such as “Daddy” and “Don’t Touch Me There.”

She has also long been a voice of representation for black women in the entertainment industry, as evidenced by her 2009 hit “Lioness on the Rise” and her 2017 hit “Black Woman.”