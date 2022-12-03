New carnival band Yard Mas to be launched in January 2023

Carnival in Jamaica 2023 is gearing up to be one of the most exciting times in carnival with the announcement of a new band – Yard Mas.

Yard Mas is promising to cause an energetic disruption for Carnival in Jamaica on April 16, 2023, with its launch in January 2023, a collaborative effort of five brands.

The new masquerader-motivated band has seen the I Love Soca, Fete Republic, Broadtail, CS, and Zarmak Limited brands collaborating to create a “bona fide Jamaican experience” for masqueraders globally.

Yard Mas in a statement announced that it is welcoming all Xaymacans with proof of payment to its band with the credited amount that they deposited or paid in full for the Carnival in Jamaica experience 2020.

Yard Mas’s statement was corroborated by acting CEO of Xaymaca Richard Spence who announced the band’s partnership with Yard Mas in a social media post.

“For Carnival in Jamaica 2023, Xaymaca International will collaborate with Yard Mas Carnival as a section leader and all previously registered masqueraders for the Carnival in Jamaica experience in 2020 may have their payments credited to our section,” Spence wrote.

The announcement of the partnership with a new band comes days after former Xaymaca International Director Kandi King in a social media post told revelers that she is advocating for the settlement of the accounts for people registered with the band for the Carnival 2020 season.

“Unfortunately, I am not able to give any further comments, but please understand that things are happening in the background, and I will release a statement with full transparency when the time is right. This is an unfortunate turn of events, and I am advocating for the fair settlement of accounts for all masqueraders.”

King further stated that she intended to exit the company due to irreconcilable differences in January 2020. King also added that she has had no involvement with the day-to-day or strategic management of the band.

“Since then, I have had no involvement with the day-to-day or strategic management of Xaymaca International as I have been negotiating my exit and possible options for the continuation of the band. It is my understanding that all decisions and day-to-day activities were being undertaken by Mr. Andrew Bellamy (up until his resignation), followed by Mr. Richard Spence (the current acting CEO).

Masqueraders were left disappointed earlier this year after Xaymaca International announced that they will not be a part of the festivities. Many members were left asking questions about their costume and whether they will be refunded their deposit.

The person behind the collaboration, I Love Soca Managing Director Andrew Bellamy, saw the need to provide an “ego-free, masquerader-focused, high-energy carnival experience, with all brands aligned to make the masqueraders a priority”.

“Having stepped down as CEO and band leader of Xaymaca International due to the non-alignment of the directors, I know I needed to provide an avenue for Xaymacans to benefit from this new experience. I appreciate the trust they had in me when I was a part of that band, and I pride on providing the promised experience to them and our new masqueraders in this new venture,” said Bellamy.