Miami Carnival Set to Make Significant Impact on South Florida’s Economy

Miami Carnival will once again bring the masses of revelers from diverse cultures to South Florida for Columbus weekend.

“Join us as we celebrate 38 years of Miami Carnival and experience the vibrancy of Caribbean culture, creative self-expression, and entrepreneurialism. If this is your first time – prepare to throw away your inhibitions and enjoy, states Joan Hinkson-Justin, Carnival Board Chair.

Set to boost South Florida’s economy and tourism by celebrating Caribbean tradition, culture, and business, Miami Carnival looks to welcome attendees traveling from New York, Georgia, Jamaica, Canada, Antigua, Trinidad and Tobago, St. Lucia, Norway, Belize, Bahamas, and Japan, to name a few.

The economic impact exceeds $130 million with thousands spent on car rental, hotel accommodation, restaurants, shopping, sightseeing, parks, and recreation. Not to mention the money spent locally for hair, nails, makeup artistry, costume accessories, and tickets to the over 118 parties, fêtes, and boat rides that all pop up during the Miami Carnival season each year. Supporting services such as equipment rental, venue rental, security services, catering, bartending services, advertising, food, and beverage, and such, all look forward to the revenue generated and the jobs that stem from Miami Carnival each year.

Miami Carnival is not only a visible spark to the South Florida cultural tourism economy but also embodies a lifeline to thousands of South Florida residents of Caribbean descent, irrespective of language or ethnicity, who yearn for a quality of life that celebrates their musical, artistic, and culinary traditions.

Joan and the Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee, the producers of the 38th annual Miami Carnival, are set to kick things off Saturday, October 1, with the Junior Carnival, which takes place at the Central Broward Regional Park, In Lauderhill, Florida. Then it’s, Panorama on October 7; J’ouvert on Saturday, October 8, and it all ends on Sunday, October 9 with the Carnival Day Parade of Bands and Concert.

The Miami Carnival Parade of Bands and Concert is presented by the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) and is made possible with the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor, and Board of County Commissioners

Over 30,000 masqueraders will be judged on creativity, craftsmanship, and presentation. In addition, the mega concert will highlight over 20 international artistes from Trinidad & Tobago, Antigua, Haiti, St. Lucia, and South Africa to name a few. Many talented locals will also have their time to shine under the bright lights of the stage!

Miami Carnival 2022 sponsors include St. Lucia Carnival, led by Dr. Ernest Hilaire, deputy prime minister and the minister for tourism, investment, creative industries, culture, and information; Antigua Carnival – under the auspices of Dr. Michael E. Browne, minister of creative industries & innovation; Angostura, Top Up Flow, TD Bank – Junior Carnival Presenting Sponsor, Babuxca, The National Carnival Commission of Trinidad and Tobago, Gambrell Renard, AfriCaribbean Festival, Suja Juice, and Soca on the Seas. Our media partners include this newspaper (CNW), Cox Media Group – home to 99Jamz, Hits 97.3 and Hot 105, SFLCN.com, Jamaicans.com, and Trini Jungle Juice.

Miami Carnival Signature events:

Junior Carnival – October 1, 2022, 1:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m., at Central Broward Regional Park, Lauderhill, FL

Panorama – October 7, 2022, 4:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m., at Central Broward Regional Park, Lauderhill, FL

J’ouvert – October 8, 2022, 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., at Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition, Inc., Miami, FL

Miami Carnival Parade of Bands and Soca Concert – October 9, 2022, 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. at Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition, Inc., Miami, FL.

On Saturday and Sunday enjoy Free Park & Free Shuttle Ride services from select Broward/Miami Dade locations. See the official website Miamicarnival.org or call 305-653-1877 for more information.