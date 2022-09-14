38th Annual Miami Carnival set for October

Miami Carnival, the ultimate cultural experience that combines the various elements of Carnival with the beauty of Miami will be held over Columbus Day Weekend in October. The annual event features four signature events, junior carnival, panorama, J’ouvert and a costumed parade and concert, and brings visitors and participants from across the globe, all of whom come to celebrate Caribbean culture.

The Miami Carnival Day is hosted and presented by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau and lends a cultural authenticity to the arts and culture landscape that is undeniable. The carnival boasts support from the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor, and Board of County Commissioners.

Over 30,000 masqueraders are set to compete for prizes and Miami Carnival Band of the Year bragging rights. Patrons will be judged on creativity, craftsmanship, and presentation.

In addition to the 38th Annual Parade of Bands and Concert on Sunday, the weekend will also include a mega soca concert showcasing over 20 international artistes from Trinidad & Tobago, Jamaica, Antigua, Haiti, St. Lucia, and South Africa, all of whom will highlight the rich Caribbean tradition of culture, pageantry, and diversity.

The Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee, which has world-class expertise and a passion for carnival, has again set the stage to produce an international show-stopping event that features Caribbean culture, creative self-expression, and entrepreneurism while transforming Miami into an economically vibrant cultural landscape.

The Official Miami Carnival J’ouvert will feature an all-new J’ouvert Jam Zone. Live performances by Iwer George, Skinny Banton, and Tallpree. In addition, attendees will be given paint and powder and a complimentary drink courtesy of RTD Babuxca.

Signature events and dates are as follows: