A Celebration of Caribbean Culture Through Music, Art, Food and People

A celebration of music, food, culture, and people is what the inaugural Spirit of the Caribbean Music Festival is all about.

This will be the start of a unique way to celebrate Caribbean culture on Saturday, June 11 at Arts Park, 1N Young Circle in Hollywood, Florida with festivities starting at 2:00 p.m.

Boasting a star-studded line-up that includes some of the best acts across the Caribbean, Spirit of the Caribbean is aiming to bring the entire Caribbean community together for this multicultural festival.

- Advertisement -

Presented by Unity Fire & Reggae Runnins, the Spirit of the Caribbean will feature live performances by reggae veteran from Jamaica Glen Washington, Vincentian Soca artiste Kevin Lyttle, Latin artiste and two-time Grammy Nominee, Gio Beta from Cuba will also be performing his salsa hits. There will also be live DJ sets, with other music performers like Jah T, Lee Kelly, Lan Lawd, Phanual, Laioung.

Festival host and radio personality, Tanto Irie is excited about the festival and its cause.

“With over 30 years of entertainment experience and expertise, I want to bring the entire Caribbean community together as neighbors and friends to a multicultural musical exchange for a good cause. This is an opportunity for us to celebrate with each other while raising awareness of the Unity Fire Association.”

Unity Fire Association Director, Garland Jakson has always wanted to help former colleagues who need the help. Garland, who is a former firefighter and has lost family members to fire stated that, “getting the chance to help former colleagues has been a lifelong desire. It’s a chance to serve individuals whom have been public servants and deserve the help.”

The Spirit of the Caribbean Music Festival is free to attend and will have a kid’s corner with a fire safety presentation, public art stations, food vendors, raffle prizes and much more.

For more information on Spirit of the Caribbean Festival visit www.thespiritofthecaribbean.com or email [email protected]