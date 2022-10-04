Magnum re-signs Ding Dong as its Chief Dancing Officer

Dancehall brand, Magnum Tonic Wine has re-signed Ding Dong’s contract naming him as its chief dancing officer. The announcement was made on Saturday night at Ding Dong’s birthday bash at the National Stadium car park.

“Tonight, we are all here to celebrate Ding Dong’s earth strong, and in true Magnum style after four years we are pleased to announce that we are re-signing him, not just as a brand ambassador but as a chief dancing officer. A big man ting this, we elevate di man contract. Magnum is proud to award this title, which is the first of its kind for the brand and a symbol of Magnum’s commitment to Ding Dong and to dancehall,” announced Magnum’s Regional Marketing Manager, Kamal Powell.

The dancing king has been a part of the Magnum family since October 2017 when he and Spice first signed as brand’s ambassadors.

Magnum is recognized locally and regionally as the ‘drink of dancehall’ and has honed its place in the industry by uplifting dancehall music and culture.

With this new title, the brand recognizes Ding Dong’s ability to constantly elevate the vibe and energy in dancehall, with the creation of new dance moves and hit songs.

“In our eyes, Ding Dong is a cultural ambassador and a key player in the nation’s music industry,” Powell added.

When asked about how he felt about his new title, he revealed that he is pleased with the announcement and will continue to do good for the genre.

“It’s a good feeling to know I’m being recognized in this way, it’s a real honor. And we know say we out here doing big things in dancehall and our culture, and we ago continue to do even bigger things and take the culture global,” shared Ding Dong.

The night ended with a vibrant stage show featuring the likes of Safaree, Queenie and Dewey, Popeye Caution, Kash, Moyann, Voicemail, Iwaata, Lalee, Stalk Ashley, Pretty, 1Bigsdong, Kemar Highcon, Kranium, Chronic Law, Marcy Chin, and Aidonia.