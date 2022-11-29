Love & Hip-Hop newest season set in Jamaica

Fully shot in Jamaica, VH1’s Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition returned on Monday, November 28th for its third season. As usual, the show promises even more of the drama, rambunctiousness and tension that made the Love & Hip Hop franchise one of the most successful in the history of US television.

This season, Family Reunion brings together an all-star cast from across the franchise to the five-star, adult-only, luxury hotel, Ocean Eden Bay, in Trelawny.

Grammy-nominated dancehall star Spice and rapper/dancehall artist Safaree Samuels will be representing their country and culture as the only Jamaican cast members. Samuels started his Love & Hip Hop career on the Hollywood series. Meanwhile, Spice has become a staple of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Both Jamaicans, however, starred in the latest Atlanta season, which ended last week with its final reunion episode.

This is the second reality TV show to be set at Ocean Eden Bay in recent months. The first was Real Housewives of Atlanta, which was hosted by Jamaican cast member, Olympic champion Sanya Richards-Ross. Marketing the hotel via wildly successful TV shows such as these should be a major boost for the hotel. Ocean Eden Bay is a new property that officially opened its doors in late 2021.

New episodes of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition air each Monday at 8pm EST on VH1.