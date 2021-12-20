Koffee Premieres Music Video For ‘Harder They Fall’ Movie Soundtrack

Fast-rising international Reggae recording artist Koffee has premiered the official music video for her song, ‘The Harder They Fall’ from the Netflix movie of the same name. The song and video’s release comes by way of Geneva Club and Roc Nation Records on Koffee’s YouTube Channel.

The British-Nigerian filmmaker Jeymes Samuel, who made his feature debut with the Netflix Western, co-wrote the motion picture with Boaz Yakin, has also produced Koffee’s record, and composed the lyrics with Jay-Z for the award-winning film’s soundtrack. The music video’s direction is done by ‘Child Artiste’.

The dancehall track has close to 1 million Spotify plays and starts with these lyrics- “Hold up your lighter and come, flame inna di air, fire haffi bun. Holla from a top of a mountain and cry, tell dem seh my love will never die.” The Spanish Town native’s familiar tone deejays, while decked in a turquoise feathered, turtle-necked bodysuit.

- Advertisement -

Prominent scenes with the movie’s all-star cast are rapidly intertwined as the songwriter dominates the essence of each capture. The Western-clad dance ensemble entertains with hardcore moves that add even more diversity to the theme of the video.

On the 24th of June this year, Netflix revealed the official trailer for the action-packed western which included Barrington Levy’s 1985 hit song ‘Here I Come’, that drove dancehall fans into an online mania. From then on the film’s anticipation rode high through to its Netflix and theatre premiere on November 3. Levy’s second song on the soundtrack is the conscious “Better Than Gold”.

Jeymes recently won the first-ever ‘Composer Of The Year’ award from Composer Magazine for the fourteen-song soundtrack, which debuted on streaming platforms on October 29.

Other stars on the soundtrack include the iconic Lauren Hill, Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, Ceelo Green, British star Seal, who is the big brother of Jeymes, Jada Kiss, and Jeymes himself who comes in on track 13, and many others who all complete the impressive body of work.