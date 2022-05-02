Kes Among the Caribbean Performers at This Year’s Essence Festival

Trinidadian Soca stars Kes (aka Kes The Band) will perform on the main stage at this year’s ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans on July 1st.

This marks Kes’ second appearance at the massive music festival and their first on the main stage at the 74,000-capacity Caesars Superdome. Last year saw the band perform virtually from Trinidad at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture’s first virtual edition.

“After getting a taste of the ESSENCE Fest experience virtually last year, we’re excited to connect with the people live and direct this year, and bring a bit of the Caribbean and our islands of Trinidad & Tobago to New Orleans,” said Kes frontman Kees Dieffenthaller, who is also known individually as Kes.

“This year, we are beyond excited to spotlight our international Essence family on the Main Stage at the Superdome,” said Stephanie Dunivan, Vice President of Experiential, Video and Branded Content for ESSENCE.

“We will be celebrating African and Caribbean music in the biggest way possible. Bring your flags, rep where you’re from…we are bringing Eastern Parkway vibes to the Dome!”

Kes will perform alongside Trinidad-born rapper Nicki Minaj, legendary Jamaican dancehall artiste Beenie Man, Trinidadian soca star Machel Montano and American country singer Mickey Guyton on the festival’s Night Two, Friday, July 1, at the Caesars Superdome.