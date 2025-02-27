Jamaica’s entertainment minister encourages young creatives to ‘understand the business’

Young Jamaicans dreaming of a future in the creative industry must do more than hone their craft—they must master the business behind it. That was the key message from Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport, Olivia Grange, as she addressed students at the fourth Jamaica Creative Career Expo at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel.

Minister Grange warned that many of Jamaica’s legendary artists have faced financial hardship due to a lack of business knowledge, leaving them without the resources to support themselves later in life.

“It’s not just about writing lyrics, singing, dancing, painting, or creating—it’s about protecting your work and securing your future,” she told the students. “Register your songs, manage your earnings wisely, and think long-term.”

To help safeguard industry professionals, the Government launched the Jamaica Entertainers and Creatives Insurance Plan in November 2024, providing essential coverage. However, Minister Grange emphasized that financial stability ultimately starts with individual responsibility.

Beyond personal success, she highlighted the creative industry’s potential to drive Jamaica’s economic growth and generate employment opportunities. The Expo, she explained, aimed to equip students with the tools needed to thrive in the evolving digital space.

- Advertisement -

Under the theme ‘Exploring the Digital Space’, the event showcased how technology is transforming creative careers. Industry experts from Jamaica and the diaspora led panel discussions on Animation, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Content Creation, Gaming, Robotics, and Animatronics. Students also engaged with hands-on exhibits, including a HEART/NSTA Trust booth on Web Development and Mobile App Creation.

The Expo, conceptualized and executed by the Jamaica Entertainment, Culture, and Creative Industries Council (JECCIC), popularly known as Jamaica Creative, served as both an educational platform and an inspiration.

“We want you to see that your passion can be more than just a hobby—it can be a lucrative and sustainable career,” Minister Grange encouraged the students.