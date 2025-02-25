Entertainment

Health coverage for Jamaican entertainers and creatives to be launched soon

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, made the announcement at the recent “E-Registry Live” symposium held during Reggae Month
By Jovani Davis

The Government of Jamaica is set to launch Phase II of the Jamaica Entertainers and Creatives Insurance Plan (JECIP), offering health coverage to members of the entertainment and creative industries. This plan, which was first introduced in November, will cover individuals listed on the National Registry of Entertainment and Creative Industries Practitioners (E-Registry).

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, made the announcement at the recent “E-Registry Live” symposium held during Reggae Month at the Ministry’s Roof Top on Trafalgar Road in Kingston. The event, the first in a series under the theme “Building Bridges: Connecting the Music Industry,” brought together musicians, content creators, producers, and other creatives for networking and a panel discussion.

Minister Grange explained that those registered in the E-Registry will receive health cards that provide access to medical services at government clinics and hospitals. For more extensive coverage, individuals can opt to arrange additional plans directly with their insurance provider. She also noted that individuals will have access to other government services, including the social pension plan and the National Health Fund.

“It is just like any other health card, covering your basic healthcare needs. If you are looking for more comprehensive coverage, you can make arrangements directly with the insurance provider. If you want to go to Tony Thwaites, you can, but you’ll need to pay the difference,” she explained.

The E-Registry helps the government gather valuable data on Jamaica’s entertainment and creative sectors. The music industry represents the largest portion of registrants, with other sectors such as dance, film, and crafts also included.

Minister Grange highlighted that E-Registry Live offers an excellent opportunity for industry professionals to collaborate and exchange ideas. “We want creatives to leverage their talents, explore new technologies, and build a stronger Jamaican music industry,” she said.

This phase of the JECIP promises to improve healthcare access and strengthen collaboration among creatives, contributing to the growth of the entertainment sector in Jamaica.

 

