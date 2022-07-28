fbpx
  Jamaica’s 60th Anniversary of Independence celebrations comes to Lauderhill

Commissioner Denise D. Grant Jamaica's 60th celebrations come to Lauderhill
By Santana Salmon

An evening of musical fireworks is coming to the residents of Lauderhill and surrounding communities courtesy of Commissioner Denise D. Grant. Residents will have the opportunity to witness the affair on Sunday, August 7, starting a 6:00 p.m., at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (LPAC), in commemoration of Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of Independence.

The event hosted by Commissioner Denise D. Grant, under the patronage of Consul General Oliver Mair, will feature Jamaica’s Opposition spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Trade, and former Miss World Lisa Hanna.

Patrons will enjoy and celebrate with performances from some of the best from Jamaica including Leroy Sibbles, Nadine Sutherland, Papa Michigan, Roy Rayon, and Wayne Hammond. The event will also showcase local talent from the City of Lauderhill.

Commissioner Grant who is a native of Jamaica expressed her delight at hosting the event and the significance of Jamaica’s contribution to the world in various fields from culture to politics and sport. “Representing a community as diverse as Lauderhill requires understanding the various cultures and being able to provide platforms to share with residents and the community in general”, Grant stated recently in a radio interview.

The event done in partnership with Big Rigg productions promises to be a memorable one.  Tickets are available at the Lauderhill Performing Arts box office or online at www.lpac.com.

Since being elected in 2018, Commissioner Grant has initiated several programs and events which have positively resonated with the community.

