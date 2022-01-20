Lauderhill’s Grant to Host Business Breakfast and Resource Fair

Businesses in Lauderhill looking to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic and maximize their growth are invited to attend the Business Breakfast and Resource Fair to introduce the city’s new Rebound Lauderhill Business Program.

The complimentary breakfast and resource fair, spearheaded by Commissioner Denise Grant, will be held at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center, 3800 NW 11 Place, Lauderhill, FL 33313, at 8:30 AM on Monday, January 24, 2022.

Since becoming a Commissioner in 2018, Grant said the business community’s growth in Lauderhill has always been a top priority. She, however, noted that the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the need for financial aid and other resources.

“Finding community, state, and national partners to assist Lauderhill businesses has been a priority for me from day one. During this pandemic, it has been especially important to galvanize outside organizations and entities with extensive resources to help our community rebound,” she stated.

The Rebound Lauderhill Business Program will assist with:

Access to Capital (ARPA) $1 million earmarked for Lauderhill Business

Business & Redevelopment Financial Assistance Programs

PPP Forgiveness

CRA Business Incubator Resources

Safe & Clean Lauderhill

Rebranding & Scaling with social media

Connections with Banks/Credit Unions

Business Start-up & becoming a Lauderhill Vendor

Workplace Wellness & Community Engagement

Business owners who attend the fair will get the opportunity to meet with representatives from Empowerment Entities, including Broward Office of Economic & Small Business Development, SBA, Florida Bankers Association, FPL, National Weekly, and Broward College. In addition, City of Lauderhill Directors, Economic Development, and CRA Staff will all be available to attendees.

Interested persons can RSVP at lauderhill-fl.gov/businessrebound as reservations are limited.