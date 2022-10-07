Jamaican Cricket Legend Chris Gayle Headlines Billboard Album Series

Jamaican cricket legend Chris Gayle has ventured into the world of music through his Triple Century Records label. Gayle has been making waves in the industry as he is set to appear on the Billboard charting album series Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica- The Asian Edition.

Stepping into the music scene with his debut album under Contractor Music/Triple Century Records Chris Gayle will be featured on the album alongside artist Shav-A with a pop-reggae track entitled Gimmi Your Love.

The project will feature several artistes including the iconic Lauryn Hill, Morgan Heritage, Capleton, Sizzla, Morgan Heritage, Kali Ranks, Jason Derulo, King Tiger, and Malaysian reggae artiste Sasi the Don.

The cricketer now artiste started his musical journey during the pandemic. The superstar got hooked on music after Stylo G linked him to collaborate on his song Too Hot. Gayle since haven’t looked back and is having fun while making music.

Music was the farthest thing on his mind as the natural born cricketer is a legend in his field. The transition hasn’t been easy, but Gayle applied the same principle and discipline he gained throughout his cricketing career. While cricket comes easy and natural for him, music takes a little more work, spending a lot of time doing marketing, promotion, music videos and spending time with his family.

Gayle was always a lover of dancehall music, so it comes as no surprise that the icon has ventured into music. Gayle’s music career began in November 2020 with his dancehall music video, We Come Out To Party. Recently, Gayle accumulated 58 million views for his single with Indian rapper Emiway Bantai on YouTube called From India to Jamaica.

Hard work and dedication are at the core of everything that Gayle does. From building a studio at his house to hiring producer Camar Flava he is determined to succeed. The super duo spends hours writing and working on beats. We can’t wait to see what comes next.

Chris is not only an international cricketer but is also an international artiste. Collaborations are important in the music industry, and he is making the right moves. He has collabs with two Indian artistes, one went number 1 in India.

The legend also has collabs with Stylo G, Tanto Blacks, Shav A, Camar and Pata Skeng. It doesn’t stop there, Gayle has collabs coming with Third World and is planning collabs with dancehall legends Sean Paul and Shaggy.

Gayle who is currently in India for the Legends Tournament is quite excited about headlining the Billboard album series as this will be his first time headlining an album. After returning from India, he’s off to Australia for Formula One as a spectator then back to Jamaica to spend time with his family.

For those of you who would like to venture in the world of music Chris has some advice for you.

“Get into the music business out of love and passion for it and be prepared to work hard at it because it’s not easy and requires discipline.”

Christopher Henry Gayle is a Jamaican cricketer who has been playing international cricket for the West Indies since 1999. A destructive batter, Gayle is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen to have played Twenty20 cricket.

Chris Gayle is the only player to score more than 14000 runs and hit more than 1000 sixes in T20 cricket. He is also the leading run-scorer for West Indies in both ODI’s and T20I’s and, along with Brian Lara, the only player to score more than 10,000 runs for West Indies in ODI cricket