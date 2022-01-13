Jah Cure remanded in Amsterdam till March 8, investigation in final stage

Jah Cure will remain in custody in Amsterdam until his trial on March 8.

The decision was made by the public prosecutor on January 12 when the singer, whose given name is Siccature Alcock, appeared in court where he’s facing charges of attempted murder and attempted aggravated assault.

The public prosecutor also told the court that the investigation is heading into its final phase.

Jah Cure’s attorney Jan-Hein Kuijpers appeared in court to argue the singer’s innocence on the grounds of self defense.

He was reportedly involved in a stabbing incident with a concert promoter, Nicardo ‘Papa’ Blake. Alcock was arrested following the incident in Dam Square in the city center of Amsterdam on October 1, 2021.

Franklin Wattimena, press officer with The Netherlands Public Prosecution Service in Amsterdam, explained that Jah Cure will remain in custody until his trial.

“The suspect and his lawyer were present in the Amsterdam court. The trial, the substantive hearing, will take place on March 8 at 2:00 p.m. The court has decided that the suspect will continue to remain in custody until March 8. The investigation into the stabbing by the suspect is in the final phase,” Wattimena told The Observer Online.

“The prosecutor is only waiting for the results of the digital investigation into the suspect’s phone,” he continued.

The public prosecutor is reportedly also awaiting pertinent information from Jamaican authorities regarding the singer’s prior convictions.