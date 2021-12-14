Garth Dennis Of Black Uhuru Dead After Celebrating 72nd Birthday

On December 2, Garth Dennis, a founding member of Grammy award-winning reggae band Black Uhuru, celebrated his 72nd birthday in good spirits; a week later, he died suddenly.

His death was confirmed by international music business consultant Lloyd Stanbury who told the Gleaner that the news of the musician’s death is like a “double blow” amongst close friends.

“This is really difficult for everyone who knows Garth. Most of the musicians would have heard of Robbie Shakespeare’s passing two days prior, and they were united in many ways. Mykal [Rose], who was with the group, having just lost Robbie, was in great distress to hear of another on Friday,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Garth is known amongst his peers as a humble man. His contribution to reggae music came with the pioneering reggae band Black Uhuru in the 1970’s, with the original members who recorded the memorable hits “Folk Songs” “Time Is On Our Side” and “Slow Coach” before separating.

In 1984, Black Uhuru made history as the first Jamaicans ever to win the prestigious Grammy award for their album Anthem. Soon after, a falling out with a band member, caused him to move on to record with another group, the Wailing Souls, singing hits like ‘Things & Time’, ‘Jah Jah’ Give Us Life to ‘Live’, ‘Waterhouse Rock’, ‘Very Well’, ‘Sweet Sugar Plum Plum’, and ‘Old Broom’.

Several posts from his musical colleagues have been made on social media pages including that of reggae star Junior Reid who replaced the singer after leaving Black Uhuru. His former band members of the Wailing Souls have also been reminiscing about his life and stellar contribution to reggae music and the Jamaican culture on the international scene.

Garth has left behind his wife, two sons and grandchildren.