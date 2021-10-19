DJ GQ, Casely, & Byron Salas Set For Reggae Girlz ‘Football Is Freedom’ Pre Game

Musical entertainment from official match DJ GQ and special guests Casely and Costa Rica’s own Byron Salas will set the vibe for the International Friendly showdown between Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz and Costa Rica on Sunday, October 24 in Fort Lauderdale.

The event will kick off with music by DJ GQ, who was born in Miami and raised in Jamaica by Cuban/Chinese Jamaican parents. He has served as tour DJ for some of the biggest names in music including Akon, DMX, Mr. Vegas, Kevin Lyttle, and Skip Marley.

Musical guests include Casely, a Miami-based son of Trinidadian and Panamanian parents, was previously signed by Epic Records before forming his own Casely Music label (distributed by Tuff Gong Intl) in 2018. Byron Salas, a native of Costa Rica, also lives in Miami.

The international friendly fundraising match centers around the launch of Cedella Marley’s Football Is Freedom initiative, which will provide tools and resources for the development and growth of women’s football throughout the Caribbean and Latin America as well as diaspora communities in the United States.

In addition to helping fund the new initiative, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to each national team. The Reggae Girlz and Las Sele both arrive in South Florida on October 18th for a week of training and a two-game series.

In adherence to FIFA- mandated COVID protocols, the delegations will be housed in protective isolation during the camp. The first match will be a closed-door scrimmage, and the finale will be a fundraising match open to the public. The camp is the result of a combined effort by the Bob Marley Foundation and Rita Marley Foundation.

The match will be held at Fort Lauderdale’s DRV PNK Stadium on October 24th, starting at 5 PM.

Ticket prices range from $20.00 to $125.00 (all-inclusive VIP) and are available now through Ticketmaster: https://www.ticketmaster.com/football-is-freedom-fort-lauderdale-florida-10-24-2021/event/0D005B41906CAEE0