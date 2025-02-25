Entertainment

Dancehall artist Squash arrested in Florida on gun-related charges

Popular Jamaican dancehall artiste Squash arrested in Florida
File photo.
By Joanne Clark

Jamaican dancehall entertainer Squash, whose real name is Andrae Whittaker, has been arrested in Florida on gun-related charges.

According to information posted on the Miami-Dade Police Department’s website, the artist faces multiple charges, including possession of a short-barrel shotgun, a rifle, a machine gun, and a concealed firearm. The website also indicates that Squash was offered a bond of US$3,000. However, no warrant case date has been listed, and the category “charges satisfied” remains marked as “no.”

This is not the first time Squash has faced legal trouble in Florida. In 2023, reports surfaced that he had been arrested on immigration-related charges.

Additionally, in 2022, Squash was linked to a double murder in Lauderhill, Florida. Reports from Jamaican media suggested that he and two alleged members of the G-City Gang, including its reputed leader, were implicated in the case. Court records submitted following the arrest of Jahreme Shelton, also known as J-Man, revealed details of the incident.

The feud between the G-City Gang and the rival Badbreed Gang, which reportedly began in Salt Spring, St. James, Jamaica, was extended into Florida. The alleged leaders of these factions were identified as Fredman for G-City and Marvin Brown, also known as Ramos, who was said to be based in Atlanta, Georgia.

- Advertisement -

The deadly altercation in Lauderhill on October 9, 2022, resulted in two fatalities and one individual being hospitalized following a shootout involving members of the Jamaican gangs.

Authorities in Florida continue to investigate Squash’s latest arrest as legal proceedings unfold.

More Stories

Yard and Abroad wrap party

Yard and Abroad Wrap Party closes out successful songwriting camp in Jamaica

Over the weekend, the Yard and Abroad Wrap Party officially marked the close of the Yard and Abroad Songwriting Camp, an integral Reggae Month...
Keith Lyn

Keith Lyn, former lead singer of Byron Lee and the Dragonaires, has died

Jamaican singer Keith Lyn, best known for his time as the lead vocalist of Byron Lee and the Dragonaires and the hit song Empty...
shaggy and sting

Shaggy and Sting celebrate sound system culture on new single ‘Til A Mawnin’

Fresh off their Grammy-winning collaboration, Sting and Shaggy have reunited for a new single, “Til A Mawnin”, a vibrant homage to reggae’s Sound System...
Brian McKnight Added to Tobago Festival Lineup

Brian McKnight added to Tobago Rhythm & Soul Festival lineup

R&B singer Brian McKnight, who faced backlash and concert cancellations last year over his estrangement from his three eldest children, has been announced as...
Health coverage for Jamaican entertainers and creatives to be launched soon

Health coverage for Jamaican entertainers and creatives to be launched soon

The Government of Jamaica is set to launch Phase II of the Jamaica Entertainers and Creatives Insurance Plan (JECIP), offering health coverage to members...
Duane Stephenson

Reggae singer Duane Stephenson drops fourth studio album ‘Weekend Dude’

Reggae singer Duane Stephenson has returned to the music scene with the release of his highly anticipated fourth studio album, Weekend Dude. The 14-track...
King Swagah

Florida-based Jamaican artist King Swagah drops inspirational track ‘Ghetto Stars’

Florida-based Jamaican artist King Swagah has released an uplifting new track titled "Ghetto Stars," aiming to inspire and motivate listeners worldwide. Produced by J Sharp,...
Ken Parker

Jamaican Reggae-Gospel singer Ken Parker has died

Jamaican singer Ken Parker, known for his soulful voice and contributions to reggae and gospel music, died on Saturday, February 22, in Florida. He...
Voletta Wallace

Jamaican-born Voletta Wallace, mother of Notorious B.I.G., dies at 72

Jamaican-American Voletta Wallace, the mother of legendary rapper The Notorious B.I.G., has died at the age of 72. The Monroe County Coroner confirmed to...
Jalessa Lazarus

Rising Soca star Jalessa Lazarus gears up for Junior Soca Monarch semi-finals

Trinidad and Tobago’s rising Soca sensation, 14-year-old Jalessa Lazarus, is set to take the stage at the upcoming Junior Soca Monarch semi-finals. Performing her track...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Yard and Abroad wrap party

Yard and Abroad Wrap Party closes out successful songwriting camp in...

Skip to content