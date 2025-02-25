Dancehall artist Squash arrested in Florida on gun-related charges

Jamaican dancehall entertainer Squash, whose real name is Andrae Whittaker, has been arrested in Florida on gun-related charges.

According to information posted on the Miami-Dade Police Department’s website, the artist faces multiple charges, including possession of a short-barrel shotgun, a rifle, a machine gun, and a concealed firearm. The website also indicates that Squash was offered a bond of US$3,000. However, no warrant case date has been listed, and the category “charges satisfied” remains marked as “no.”

This is not the first time Squash has faced legal trouble in Florida. In 2023, reports surfaced that he had been arrested on immigration-related charges.

Additionally, in 2022, Squash was linked to a double murder in Lauderhill, Florida. Reports from Jamaican media suggested that he and two alleged members of the G-City Gang, including its reputed leader, were implicated in the case. Court records submitted following the arrest of Jahreme Shelton, also known as J-Man, revealed details of the incident.

The feud between the G-City Gang and the rival Badbreed Gang, which reportedly began in Salt Spring, St. James, Jamaica, was extended into Florida. The alleged leaders of these factions were identified as Fredman for G-City and Marvin Brown, also known as Ramos, who was said to be based in Atlanta, Georgia.

- Advertisement -

The deadly altercation in Lauderhill on October 9, 2022, resulted in two fatalities and one individual being hospitalized following a shootout involving members of the Jamaican gangs.

Authorities in Florida continue to investigate Squash’s latest arrest as legal proceedings unfold.