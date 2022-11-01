Jamaican Dancehall artist Squash, G-City Gang Implicated in Lauderhill Double Murder

Jamaican Dancehall entertainer, Squash, and two other alleged members of the G-City Gang including the reputed leader of the organization have been implicated in a double murder in Lauderhill Florida.

Media outlets in Jamaica are reporting that according to court records submitted after one of the men, Jahreme Shelton, otherwise called J-Man, was charged with the double murder.

Sources are reporting that the feud started in St. James and has taken root in Lauderhill, Florida. According to court records, the G-City Gang is at odds with the Badbreed Gang.

The conflict allegedly originated in Salt Spring, St James with the alleged leaders being Fredman for G-City and Marvin Brown otherwise called Ramos, based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Two individuals were killed and another was hospitalized following a shootout involving the Jamaicans in Lauderhill, Florida, on Wednesday, October 9.

A nearby doorbell camera captured almost 40 seconds of the shootout.

Surveillance footage has indicated three men were on the roadway when a black car pulled up. One of the men pulled a handgun but appeared to relax when a man in a black shirt, blue skinny jeans and a balaclava exited the vehicle. The man in the skinny jeans has since been identified as 26-year-old Jahreme Shelton, otherwise called J-Man. Records indicate he entered America illegally.

Greetings were exchanged and J-Man appears to have a brief conversation with one of the men before three other men alighted from the vehicle and opened fire at the gathering.

One of the men killed was shot directly in the head while J-man stood beside him. J-Man fell to the ground and then got up and ran to the back of the house. A blood trail was found matching the run made by J-Man. Returning to the vehicle, J-Man shot one of the men that was already lying on the ground before escaping.

The police found initial probable cause to place J-Man at the scene after finding a similarity between the man on surveillance tape and J-Man’s Instagram account. The police also linked the clothes J-Man was wearing to the man in the surveillance tape. A subsequent DNA test on J-Man matched blood samples taken from three locations at the murder scene.

Squash recently took to Instagram to address the rumors that he was shot or involved in the incident.

“Unu know ‘6iix Boss’ already. My thing a nuh fi come pon Live and try explain, nuh care wah mi hear. The bag a drama all di time, mi always ignore it… Mi loved ones dem, my fans dem concern about 6iix Boss, yuh understand, and everybody ah check pan mi. Dem hear say mi get shot, hear say mi dead, hear all type of things. See it deh, mi well and alive mi fans. Mi want unu know say mi active, fully active.”

The Montego Bay native during his live also urged listeners to refrain from spreading false information and expressed his disappointment with the media who were quick to share rumors of his demise.

Squash is known for his hit songs such as Foot, Money Fever, and Ambala. In the last few weeks, the deejay has released a few new tracks, namely Diagnosis and Chant in September, and Stay Alone and Peace of Mind in August.