Squash Dispel Rumors That He Was Shot in Florida

Following conversations on social media about a recent shooting in Lauderhill, Florida where Jamaican dancehall artiste Squash was allegedly shot and injured he took to social media to dispel the rumors.

On Sunday, the deejay took to Instagram to address the rumors that he was shot.

“Unu know ‘6iix Boss’ already. My thing a nuh fi come pon Live and try explain, nuh care wah mi hear. The bag a drama all di time, mi always ignore it… Mi loved ones dem, my fans dem concern about 6iix Boss, yuh understand, and everybody ah check pan mi. Dem hear say mi get shot, hear say mi dead, hear all type of things. See it deh, mi well and alive mi fans. Mi want unu know say mi active, fully active.”

The Montego Bay native said he was made aware of the shooting rumors from several concerned callers.

“Everybody a check pon me and worry. Mi hear say mi get shot, mi hear say mi dead, mi hear all type a tings,” he said. “See it deh, mi well and live mi fans. Mi want uno know say mi deh yah, mi active, fully active,” he continued.

The artiste also took the opportunity to thank fans for their continued support as well as to be on the lookout for new music.

“To all mi supporters and fans, big up unu self! Heart a love! Look out fi some new music ah forward out.”

The rumors of the artiste’s injury started circulating following a shooting that left two men dead in Lauderhill last Wednesday. It is alleged that Squash, whose given name is Andre Whittiker, was injured in the shooting and is recovering.

Authorities stated that the Lauderhill police arrived in the parking lot area and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told authorities that there was a third person involved in the shooting who fled the scene prior to the arrival of the police.

According to sources, the shooting is believed to have been a reprisal after threats were made on Whittiker’s life. It was alleged that the deejay walked away with minor injuries, however, one of his associates was badly hurt.

The incident was said to have initiated an investigation by Broward County police, who are offering up to US$5000 to anyone with information about the shooting.

The Montego Bay native during his live also urged listeners to refrain from spreading false information and expressed his disappointment with the media who were quick to share rumors of his demise.

“Uno low off ah mi name bad man,” Squash vented. “Uno just leave mi alone bredda, make man live, low man make man survive bredda.”

“Stop mix up man in ah no violence and crime business bredda. Music man ah do ova yah suh bredda, strictly music man do ova yah suh band man!” he stated.

Squash is known for his hit songs such as Foot, Money Fever, and Ambala. In the last few weeks, the deejay has released a few new tracks, namely Diagnosis and Chant in September, and Stay Alone and Peace of Mind in August.