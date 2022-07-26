Certified Hit “GO DOWN DEH’ Tops 100 million Views

Another major landmark for arguably the biggest Dancehall/Reggae hit of the past year, the official music video for “Go Down Deh” (featuring Shaggy and Sean Paul) by Spice has surpassed 100 Million Views on YouTube. The video, directed by Jay Will, was released on May 1, 2021, and quickly became the fastest-growing music video for Spice. No small feat for an artist who has racked up nearly 670M channel views and 2M followers on her popular Spice Official channel on the platform.

The song was written by Grace Hamilton, Orville Burrell, Sean Paul Henriques, Dimitrui Silivu Aurelian, Shane Hoosong, and Constantin “Costi” Ionita and produced by Ionita for Spice’s GRAMMY-Nominated album “10,” released August 6, 2021, through VP Records. The audio single was released April 30, 2021, to top chart positions in many of the major streaming markets.

The song landed a spot on former U.S. President, Barack Obama’s 2021 music playlist. It is now a tradition for the former President to end the year by revealing his list of favorite books, movies and songs. In the 2021 edition shared to social media recently, Obama listed the hit song from Spice as one of his favorite songs of the year.

- Advertisement -

The song got another major spike in December of 2021 when members of the BTS Army fandom adopted the sound on the TikTok and YouTube shorts platforms.

This kicked off a global streaming wave for the song which has garnered impressive growth, resulting in a 300% increase in monthly listeners and streams on Spice’s Spotify profile and on TikTok followers and engagement are up 200%. In the first half of 2022 the song has charted on Spotify and Shazam platforms in markets as diverse as India, Bangladesh, Turkey, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Romania, Poland, and Kenya, among others, all adding to more than 3.2 billion streams from UGC (user-generated content), as the story continues.