Bounty Killer thanks Minister Grange for support in regaining US visa

bounty-killer
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Dancehall icon Bounty Killer has publicly expressed his gratitude to Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport, Olivia “Babsy” Grange, for her crucial role in helping him regain his U.S. visa after a 15-year travel restriction.

In an Instagram post, Bounty Killer shared his appreciation, saying, “She definitely works tirelessly on my case ever since I lost my visa in 2010. Auntie Babsy is the only politician who put ten toes down for me in my situation. Take it as this—she is even the one who recommended me the lawyer. Case closed. Love, respect, and blessings to Jamaica’s most competent and prominent culture minister ever. One one @hon.oliviagrange💯💫💕”

Minister Grange, who has worked behind the scenes to support Jamaican artists facing travel restrictions, responded, “I’ve worked very hard behind the scenes to make it happen, and I just want to say to them, be professional and be a performer. When you go on stage, perform and entertain your audience. Just make sure you don’t do anything that will affect your visas in the future.”

Bounty Killer’s visa reinstatement follows the earlier restoration of U.S. travel privileges for other prominent Jamaican artists, including Beenie Man, Buju Banton, and Vybz Kartel.

The revocation of his visa in 2010 significantly impacted Bounty Killer’s international career, restricting his ability to perform in key markets like the U.S. However, with his U.S. visa now reinstated and his U.K. visa returned in 2023, Bounty Killer is primed for a major resurgence in his global presence.

Meanwhile, Beenie Man made a notable return to the U.S. earlier this month, performing at Jazz in the Gardens for the first time in over a decade. Buju Banton has been touring the U.S., while Vybz Kartel is gearing up for his first U.S. performance at the Barclays Center in April. Additionally, both Beenie Man and Vybz Kartel confirmed that their U.K. visas have been restored, opening up new international booking opportunities.

These visa reinstatements mark a significant milestone for Jamaican artists, enabling them to reconnect with global audiences and continue showcasing their talents on the world stage.

