Bounty Killer regains US visa after 15 years

bounty-killer
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Dancehall icon Bounty Killer has officially regained his U.S. visa, ending a 15-year travel restriction that had barred him from performing in one of the genre’s most significant markets.

This follows the reinstatement of U.S. travel privileges for fellow Jamaican artists Beenie Man and Vybz Kartel earlier this year.

Bounty Killer, born Rodney Price, shared the news with fans on Instagram, expressing gratitude and resilience:

“God is the greatest all the times despite how it may seem like in March 2010 my visa was revoked for what reasons up until this day is unknown. Fast forward 15 years later—today, March 2025—I arrived in the States with no hassle. The greatest thing: I never had to beg, bend, or bow. I stayed true to myself, vigilant and resilient.”

The revocation of his visa in 2010 significantly impacted Bounty Killer’s international career, limiting his ability to perform and collaborate abroad. However, in 2023, he regained his UK visa, allowing him to reconnect with his European fanbase. Now, with his return to the U.S., his global presence is set for a major resurgence, with fans eagerly anticipating potential performances and new projects.

This reinstatement aligns with a broader shift in the dancehall industry. In July 2024, Vybz Kartel was released from prison after serving 13 years, following the overturning of his 2014 murder conviction due to juror misconduct. Similarly, Beenie Man, a longtime peer in the industry, also regained his U.S. visa earlier this year, marking a positive change for Jamaican artists previously facing travel restrictions.

With these developments, the dancehall scene is poised for a resurgence on the international stage as its biggest names reconnect with global audiences.

