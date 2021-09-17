Best of the Best Launch the Countdown to the 15th Annual Staging

Last week, the organizers of Best of the Best (BOTB) launched the countdown to the 15th annual staging, to be held on October 10th at the Bayfront Park.

At the Racket-Wynwood in Miami, the event’s producers hosted an intimate launch to what many dubbed as “We Are Back!”

The event was attended by many special guests including artist Jo Mersa Marley, who is one of the performers on this year’s stage. “Growing up I always saw Best of the Best concert, posters and promotions, the artists performing on the big stage, well now I am on that Best of the Best stage. Come out Sunday Oct. 10th mek we blaze a fire and full joy,” he said

Also in attendance was one of this year’s returning sponsors Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) represented by Mr. Christopher Wright, Business Development Manager, who kicked off the night with the now staple slogan We’re Back.

“We’re Back, and ready to enjoy good reggae and soca music, there is nothing like a good Caribbean concert and most of all we can’t forget the food. Congratulations to the Best of the Best team and we are happy to be a part of this great music fest again this year”.

As the conversation continued Consul General of Jamaica Mr. Oliver Mair, also congratulated the organizers, and applauded their efforts to make sure this is a safe and responsible festival, amid the ever-changing world we are living in today. “We applaud the organizers for entertaining responsibly.

Inside the park on Sunday Oct. 10th there will be vaccination opportunity for the patrons attending this year staging as well as sanitize stations”. Best of the Best music fest is complying with CDC guidelines and have implemented the option for patrons to receive COVID-19 vaccination, both Pfizer & Moderna, first or second dose will be available.

In closing of the night both event publicist Ronnie Tomlinson, and one of the organizers Steven “Jabba”. Beckford, drove home the importance of safety and our ability to have enjoy each other’s company again and be entertained by some of our favorite artists.

“This year we want everyone to come out enjoy the show safely and just know that after the show, it’s the after party. This year Jabba Strike Back will be held on Oct 10th at Story Night club Miami, all are welcome and wear your colors” said Beckford.