Agent Sasco and wife Nicole McLaren Campbell expecting fraternal twins

Agent Sasco and wife Nicole McLaren Campbell
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Jamaican dancehall/reggae star and businessman Agent Sasco, born Jeffrey Campbell, and his wife, Nicole McLaren Campbell, are preparing to welcome fraternal twins into their family.

The couple shared the joyous news in a vlog conversation with sprint legend Asafa Powell and his wife, Alyshia Powell, who are also expecting.

Already a devoted father, Sasco expressed both excitement and surprise at the revelation. Nicole first made the news public during a speaking engagement at St. Andrew High School for Girls. Reflecting on the moment he found out, Sasco admitted, “It was disbelief. You don’t prepare for that. Cause you don’t get a say in this.” However, he emphasized that his main focus is on the health of both the babies and their mother, rather than their gender.

When asked what excites him most about being a twin dad, he shared, “Just employing all that I’ve learnt so far as a father. I get another opportunity, another go at it.” He also lightheartedly quipped, “Don’t expect to see me running at any parents’ race because your father is 40-plus!”

Sasco had first revealed the pregnancy in February during an interview on Fyah 105FM. Married since 2011, he and Nicole have built a strong family foundation centered on music, business, and education. Nicole, the founder and CEO of AIM Educational Services, has frequently praised her husband’s unwavering support. The couple currently shares two children, Joshua and Lauren, while Sasco’s eldest daughter, Allyana, is from a previous relationship.

As they anticipate this exciting new chapter, the couple continues to balance their professional endeavors with family life, now preparing to expand their household with the arrival of their twins.

