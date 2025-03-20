Sports

Asafa Powell and wife Alyshia expecting third child

Asafa Powell and wife Alyshia
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Jamaican sprint legend Asafa Powell and his wife, Alyshia, are set to welcome their third child together. The couple shared the exciting news on Thursday through their YouTube channel, The Powells, where Alyshia revealed her positive pregnancy tests to their followers.

Taking to Instagram, Alyshia playfully teased the announcement, writing, “Something felt off… so I took a test. Then another. And then a THIRD. 🫣 What do you think happened?”

She later confirmed that she is currently seven weeks pregnant, marking another joyous milestone for the Powell family.

Asafa Powell, a former 100m world record holder, and Alyshia, a Canadian model and entrepreneur, frequently share glimpses of their family life with fans. The couple tied the knot in 2019 and have since built a strong bond, often documenting their travels, fitness routines, and parenting experiences. Alyshia, who is also a social media influencer, has been open about motherhood and balancing family life with her professional endeavors.

Their latest news has been met with an outpouring of congratulations from supporters worldwide, celebrating yet another special chapter in their journey together.

