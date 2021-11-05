2021 Festival Song Album Submitted to Grammy Committee

Jamaica’s 2021 Festival Song album has been submitted to the Recording Academy for consideration for the 2022 Grammy awards.

The island’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, submitted the album, which features the 12 finalists in this year’s competition.

“That means that the Jamaica Festival Song album is being considered among the entries for the Best Reggae Album Grammy Award. That is just great news,” Grange said in a statement.

The long list of entries is now being reviewed by eligible voting members of the Academy whose votes will determine the final five nominees in the Reggae category. The first round of voting is taking place between October 22 and November 5 ahead of the announcement of the nominees. The five nominees will be announced on November 23.

Minister Grange is optimistic about the album’s chances of being nominated, and potentially winning the prestigious award.

“It is a great album with great Jamaican music, and the fact that it is being considered for a Grammy Award is very encouraging. It’s very good for the country, and especially for the young, upcoming artists and those established artists who are on the album. It’s great for the Festival movement,” she said.

The 12-track album features songs performed by Stacious, the winner of this year’s Festival Song competition, along with DB, Tamo J, Kimiela ‘Candy’ Isaacs, Peso, Althea Hewitt, Father Reece, Lutan Fyah, I-Octane, Dez-I Boyd, Reggae Maxx and Fab 5. The album is also available for streaming.