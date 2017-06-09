Recipe: Turned Cornmeal/Coo Coo

Turned cornmeal or coo coo is an all in one meal that is cooked in many Caribbean countries. It is very nutritious and tasty.

What you will need:

1 tablespoon Cooking Oil

3 strips Bacon, chopped

1 small Tomato, chopped

2 stalks Scallion (green onion), chopped

1 cooking Onion, chopped

1 teaspoon Salt

1/4 teaspoon Black Pepper

1/2 teaspoon dried Thyme or (1 teaspoon fresh)

2 cups Coconut Milk

1 1/2 cup Cornmeal

1 cup Cold Water

1/4 teaspoon West Indian Hot Pepper Sauce

1 tablespoon Butter or Margarine

Method

Fry bacon in cooking oil until crisp

2. Add tomato, scallion and cooking onion to the pot and saute until they tender

3. Add salt, black pepper and thyme and stir

4. Pour coconut milk into pot and bring to a boil; in the meantime, mix water and cornmeal together until smooth

5. Add hot pepper sauce and butter or margarine

6 Stir in cornmeal mixture; keep “turning” until cornmeal thickens and cooks through; about 10 minutes after adding the cornmeal.

Makes 4 to 6 servings