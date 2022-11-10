Three ways to shift from mindless busyness to mindful action, by Rain & Sky Jarrett

The rhythm of a daily grind is intoxicating. It lulls us into drone-like productivity where we work for work’s sake. It’s an empty caloric state of mind. Jamaicans Rain and Sky Jarrett, the founders of Transcend LLC, have a term for this. It’s called ‘mindless busyness’.

Their South Florida-based company equips corporate leaders and parents with the requisite techniques to maximize their potential, while optimizing their mental real estate for what matters most – family and personal time. At Transcend, they have created a variety of techniques to help their clients shift their mindset from ‘mindless busyness’ to mindful action, in order to create what they call a ‘relaxed hustle’ lifestyle.

Their first tip is to slow down.

The sisters preach finding comfort in the stillness. It’s easy to fall into the trap of trying to wring productivity out of every quiet moment, they say. But, the duo affirm that it’s the little moments of peace that are valuable in and of themselves. The Jarretts are big advocates for meditation as a way to slow down and practice stillness.

The next tip is to plan.

Or, as they put it, “Make sure that you’re scheduling your priorities, not just prioritizing your schedule.” In other words, remove all the unnecessary chaff from your day. For instance, only attend the essential meetings, and do so with clear, outlined goals. The Jarretts cite a recent McKinsey survey, which states that 80 percent of executives reported frequently find themselves in pointless interactions. Making a plan, they note, will help mitigate this conundrum.

Finally, just breathe.

The Jarrett sisters explain that the simple act of breathing fully and deeply, helps to build the “awareness muscle” reinforcing mindfulness. Their formula here includes taking three purposeful breaths, which, they note, are all you need to help transition between meetings or tasks. They also suggest exhaling your last interaction to help you get ready for the next one.

These simple tips and techniques, the sisters affirm, will help you be active, present and at peace throughout your day.