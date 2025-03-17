Caribbean Diaspora News

Senator Audrey Marks vows stronger diaspora engagement in new role

Audrey Marks
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Senator Audrey Marks has reaffirmed her commitment to strengthening Jamaica’s ties with its diaspora as she takes on her new role within the Office of the Prime Minister.

Marks, alongside newly appointed junior minister for tourism, Senator Delano Seiveright, was officially sworn in by Governor General Sir Patrick Allen at King’s House on Monday, March 17.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness said both senators are “ready to serve and help move Jamaica forward.”

Marks, who previously served as Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, has been a vocal advocate for increased diaspora engagement in national development. She was instrumental in hosting the Diaspora Town Hall series, which provided a platform for Jamaicans overseas to voice concerns and contribute to policymaking. Her efforts have helped drive initiatives aimed at leveraging diaspora investment and philanthropy for Jamaica’s social and economic growth.

Reflecting on her new role, Marks expressed eagerness to facilitate impactful change and ensure the diaspora continues to play a central role in Jamaica’s transformation. “When there are 10 ambulances coming in, we have to find a way to talk about how they move quickly into service, especially when they are being given,” she said, emphasizing the importance of efficiency in utilizing diaspora contributions.

- Advertisement -

Speaking on behalf of Seiveright, Marks noted his enthusiasm for the opportunity to drive national development through tourism. “Mission accepted! Minister Seiveright and I are fully committed,” she said. Seiveright, a longtime advocate for strengthening linkages between tourism and key sectors like agriculture and manufacturing, views his appointment as a platform to further integrate these industries into Jamaica’s economic strategy.

Marks underscored their shared approach to governance, stating, “We understand that Jamaica’s future depends on decisive leadership, strategic reforms, and a relentless drive to get things done.” She described both herself and Seiveright as solutions-oriented leaders who prioritize action over bureaucracy.

As she transitions into her role at the Office of the Prime Minister, Marks is expected to continue championing diaspora engagement while working to implement policies that align with the government’s broader development agenda.

Audrey Marks was appointed to the Senate last week. Major General (Retired) Antony Anderson was appointed the country’s next Ambassador to the United States.

More Stories

Rosie Gordon-Wallace

Rosie Gordon-Wallace: Championing Caribbean art in South Florida and beyond

For more than two decades, Rosie Gordon-Wallace has been at the forefront of championing Caribbean art, carving out a space for diaspora artists in...
Cuban national immigration fraud

Cuban national arrested in Florida for alleged immigration fraud

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in coordination with the FBI, has arrested a Cuban national who allegedly obtained Legal Permanent Resident (LPR) status...
Haitian fugitive

ICE arrests Haitian fugitive wanted for murder after prison escape

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested Wilbert Jean-Baptiste, a 38-year-old convicted murderer who escaped from a Haitian prison, officials confirmed. Jean-Baptiste was...
Melly Mel Guyana

Guyanese social media activist ‘Melly Mel’ detained by ICE in the US

Guyanese social media activist Melissa ‘Melly Mel’ Atwell has been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and is currently being held at...
Audrey marks and andrew holness

Ambassador Audrey Marks appointed to Jamaican Senate

Ambassador Audrey Marks has been appointed to the Jamaican Senate, the Office of the Prime Minister announced in a media release on Thursday. In a...
Jamaica's Ambassador to the U.S. Confident of Positive Travel Advisory Update

Ambassador Audrey Marks to step down as Jamaica’s envoy to the United States

Jamaica's Ambassador to the United States, Audrey Marks, will step down from her post at the end of this month, several highly placed government...
David “Wagga” Hunt Foundation

Two Jamaican philanthropists honoured by the David “Wagga” Hunt Foundation

Two distinguished Jamaican philanthropists from the Washington, DC area were honored by the David "Wagga" Hunt Foundation for their outstanding contributions to the Jamaican...
Jamaican-American Michael Blake

Jamaican-American Michael Blake announces run for New York City Mayor

Michael Alexander Blake, a proud Jamaican-American politician, has officially entered the race for Mayor of New York City in the upcoming 2025 election. The 2025...
Jamaican Women of Florida president

Jamaican Women of Florida announces new leadership for 2025-2026

The Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF) has announced its newly elected Board of Directors for the 2025-2026 term, ushering in a dynamic leadership team...
AFUWI

AFUWI announces honorees for 2025 “The Legacy Continues” scholarship gala

The American Foundation for the University of the West Indies (AFUWI) has announced the distinguished honorees for its 28th Annual “The Legacy Continues” Scholarship...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Rosie Gordon-Wallace

Rosie Gordon-Wallace: Championing Caribbean art in South Florida and beyond

Skip to content