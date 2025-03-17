Senator Audrey Marks vows stronger diaspora engagement in new role

Senator Audrey Marks has reaffirmed her commitment to strengthening Jamaica’s ties with its diaspora as she takes on her new role within the Office of the Prime Minister.

Marks, alongside newly appointed junior minister for tourism, Senator Delano Seiveright, was officially sworn in by Governor General Sir Patrick Allen at King’s House on Monday, March 17.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness said both senators are “ready to serve and help move Jamaica forward.”

Marks, who previously served as Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, has been a vocal advocate for increased diaspora engagement in national development. She was instrumental in hosting the Diaspora Town Hall series, which provided a platform for Jamaicans overseas to voice concerns and contribute to policymaking. Her efforts have helped drive initiatives aimed at leveraging diaspora investment and philanthropy for Jamaica’s social and economic growth.

Reflecting on her new role, Marks expressed eagerness to facilitate impactful change and ensure the diaspora continues to play a central role in Jamaica’s transformation. “When there are 10 ambulances coming in, we have to find a way to talk about how they move quickly into service, especially when they are being given,” she said, emphasizing the importance of efficiency in utilizing diaspora contributions.

- Advertisement -

Speaking on behalf of Seiveright, Marks noted his enthusiasm for the opportunity to drive national development through tourism. “Mission accepted! Minister Seiveright and I are fully committed,” she said. Seiveright, a longtime advocate for strengthening linkages between tourism and key sectors like agriculture and manufacturing, views his appointment as a platform to further integrate these industries into Jamaica’s economic strategy.

Marks underscored their shared approach to governance, stating, “We understand that Jamaica’s future depends on decisive leadership, strategic reforms, and a relentless drive to get things done.” She described both herself and Seiveright as solutions-oriented leaders who prioritize action over bureaucracy.

As she transitions into her role at the Office of the Prime Minister, Marks is expected to continue championing diaspora engagement while working to implement policies that align with the government’s broader development agenda.

Audrey Marks was appointed to the Senate last week. Major General (Retired) Antony Anderson was appointed the country’s next Ambassador to the United States.