Antony Anderson, Jamaica’s former police commissioner, appointed as new ambassador

Jamaica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Honourable Kamina Johnson Smith, has announced the appointment of Major General (Retired) Antony Anderson as the country’s next Ambassador to the United States.

Anderson will also serve as Jamaica’s Permanent Representative to the Organisation of American States (OAS).

Anderson replaces Ambassador Audrey Marks, who has been appointed to the Jamaican Senate.

Marks made history as the first woman to serve as Jamaica’s envoy to the U.S. and remains the only individual to have held the position twice—first from 2010 to 2012 and then again from 2016.

“We are very pleased that Major General Anderson will assume this role at a time when Jamaica looks to strengthen its security partnerships,” said Minister Johnson Smith. “His leadership and expertise will be critical in advancing Jamaica’s wider priorities, fostering deeper collaboration with the United States while engaging strategically within the OAS. He will build on the strong foundation laid by Ambassador Audrey Marks, whose service has been instrumental in advancing our bilateral agenda.”

Anderson, a highly respected figure in national security, brings decades of experience to the role. He previously served as Chief of Defence Staff of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) and later as the country’s first National Security Advisor, where he played a key role in shaping Jamaica’s security policies. Most recently, as Commissioner of Police, he spearheaded modernization efforts within the Jamaica Constabulary Force, driving technological integration and organizational reform.

His appointment aligns with Jamaica’s diplomatic strategy of placing seasoned leaders in key ambassadorial positions. Anderson has extensive experience in regional security coordination, having facilitated joint security initiatives across the Caribbean and advised governments on national security frameworks.

A graduate of the Royal Military College of Science, Shrivenham, Antony Anderson holds a Master of Defence Administration and a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from Cranfield University in the United Kingdom.

He is expected to assume his duties in Washington, D.C., in the coming weeks.